Ayo formally named UST coach

MANILA — UST officially named Aldin Ayo the new head coach for its men’s basketball team.

In a statement on Monday, the school bared two reasons why it tapped Ayo to replace Boy Sablan as the Growling Tigers’ new mentor.

“The basketball program that he espouses is based on discipline that gives primary importance to the academic life of the student-athletes, believing that athletes who are hardworking in their studies are likewise those who are able to handle themselves properly on and off the court,” UST revealed the first factor.

The academe then unearthed the second reason: “Ayo is a well-accomplished coach who is likewise more than willing to accommodate the university’s modest salary scheme, thus demonstrating that his desire to provide proper guidance to his players in this educative process outweighs all else.”

Ayo won two collegiate championships as a coach, the first with Letran in the NCAA in 2015 and the other with La Salle in the UAAP in 2016. Ayo is scheduled to be introduced as the Growling Tigers’ new coach on Thursday. PNA-northboundasia.com







