170 sachets of shabu seized in Cebu

CEBU CITY — A suspected drug pusher was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Tisa here Monday night.

Arrested for violating Republic Act Nos. 9165 and 10591, or the Dangerous Drugs Act and illegal possession of firearms respectively, was Marlon Flores of Riva Ridge Subdivision, who yielded 170 plastic sachets of white crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine hydrochloride or “shabu” and a .45-caliber pistol loaded with five live bullets.

The seized drugs weighed about 20.4 grams, valued at PHP240,720 by the Dangerous Drugs Board.

The operation was conducted by operatives of the City Drug Enforcement Unit led by Intelligence Branch chief Christopher Navida and under the supervision of Cebu City Police Director Sr. Supt. Joel B. Doria. Luel Galarpe With reports from Michelle Bugtai/PNA







