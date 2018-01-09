Stampede worst case scenario in ‘Traslacion’: Joint Task Force-NCR

MANILA — The Joint Task Force-National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) said the worst case scenario for Tuesday’s ‘Traslacion’ or procession of the Black Nazarene in Manila is a stampede.

“(Kung) magkaroon ng mga stampede, maraming talagang mabalian dyan,” JTF-NCR head Brig. Gen. Alan Arrojado said.

However, Arrojado said both police and military units tasked to secure the annual religious event are trained to do systematic evacuation or first aid.

The JTF-NCR chief stressed that they have yet to detect any terror threats for Tuesday’s procession.

“Wala kaming na-monitor, although (on) heightened alert kami,” he added.

As this develops, the JTF-NCR chief said that military personnel, including those of reservists, tasked to augment police units securing the “Traslacion” is now placed at 1,442, higher than 1,000 which was earlier announced.

Arrojado said these military personnel include units tasked for decontamination, mass casualties, crowd control, security, intelligence, emergency preparedness and response forces, communication, search-and-rescue, logistics and those trained to respond to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats. PNA-northboundasia.com







