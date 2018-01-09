Grandma dies in road mishap

BACNOTAN, La Union – A 70-year-old grandmother was declared dead-on-arrival at the district hospital here after she was hit by a speeding van along the national highway in Barangay Baroro this town yesterday.

Police identified the victim as Leticia Umipig, a resident of Barangay Baroro here while the van driver was identified as Michael Francis Huliganga, 45, a resident of Barangay 4, San Fernando City, La Union.

Initial investigation showed that Umipig was crossing the highway when the driver allegedly did not notice her immediately causing the accident.

The driver is now under the custody of Bacnotan police station pending the filing of criminal charges against him for reckless imprudence resulting to homicide. Erwin Beleo/NPN-northboundasia.com







