Drug suspect killed in La Union

CAMP DIEGO, SILANG, La Union – A 42-year old man who surrendered during the implementation of Oplan Tokhang last year was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-riding suspects at around 7:00 p.m. in Barangay Ubagan, Sto. Tomas, La Union, Sunday .

Chief Inspector Silverio Ordinado Jr, La Union police information officer, identified the victim as Alexander Padilla, a resident of Barangay Namboongan in Sto. Tomas.

Ordinado said the victim sustained several gunshot wounds on the different parts of his body that causes his immediate death while his balik bayan brother, Jonathan Padilla, was hit on his arm.

It was learned that the brothers just came from a cockpit when they were attacked by two men riding in tandem with a red Honda TMX motorcycle.

Alexander was rushed to the La Union Medical Center in Agoo, La Union but was declared dead on arrival while his brother is out of danger.

Police are looking into illegal drugs and cockfight gambling as motives of the incident.