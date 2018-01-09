70% of Pinoys say Duterte performed better than PNoy: SWS

MANILA — Majority of Filipinos believe President Rodrigo Duterte performed better as the country’s chief executive than former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey said.

In a report from radio network DZBB, the SWS found that 70 percent of Filipinos approve Duterte’s performance better than Aquino, only eight percent said the former president performed better than Duterte, while 22 percent said they had the same performance.

Duterte’s high approval rating was led by Mindanao at 86 percent, Metro Manila at 73 percent, Visayas at 64 percent and Luzon at 63 percent.

Aquino, meanwhile, scored his highest approval in Metro Manila at 10 percent.

The report also said 69 percent of Filipinos believe that the incumbent president’s actions are appropriate for his position as president.

Another 18 percent said Duterte’s actions were inappropriate, while 13 percent were undecided. Juzel Danganan/PNA-northboundasia.com







