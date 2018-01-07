Stallion Laguna bares new players for PFL 2018

BIÑAN, Laguna — A Filipino-Iranian striker is set to headline Stallion Laguna’s preseason acquisitions ahead of the upcoming Philippine Football League wars slated to start in February.

Stallion Laguna president and head coach Ernie Nierras told the Philippine News Agency on Saturday after the first day of Laguna’s open tryouts at the Biñan Football Stadium that the team has signed Filipino-Iranian Farbod Mahmudi.

The 22-year-old Mahmudi previously played for Juventus Sao Paulo’s youth team in 2014.

Nierras said fans should not expect Mahmudi to quickly suit up for Laguna once the season begins.

“Right now, he’s still in Iran. He should be here sometime in April when he’s ready from his team,” Nierras said.

Meanwhile, there would still be new faces for Laguna at the season kickoff as he announced that former Ateneo de Manila University player Anton Amistoso and Japanese player Ken Kensei would join the team.

“(Kensei’s) here already. He attended the first tryouts,” he added.

He said the club is close to signing a centerback that would backstop Ko Kyung-Joon.

Meanwhile, the core of the team that came close to stealing a spot in the Final Four following a late surge led by skipper Balut Doctora, super striker Jhan-Jhan Melliza, ace goalie Bitoy Rosalia, and foreign players Carlo Polli and Ko.

Polli and Ko would rejoin the team following a brief spell in Vietnam, and will stay for the new season. PNA-northboundasia.com







