PBA makes adjustments for remainder of PH Cup sked

MANILA — The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) made significant tweaks to the Philippine Cup schedule for calendar year 2018 as announced on Friday.

One of them is the adjustment of the tip-off times for the Mega Manila games for Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

All the first games of the scheduled doubleheaders will now start at 4:30 p.m. The second game of the Saturday doubleheaders will start at 6:45 p.m., while the one-game Saturday fixtures outside Mega Manila will still start at 5 p.m.

On the other hand, the rematch of the Governors’ Cup Finals between Meralco and Ginebra on Feb. 18 will take place where the series culminated, the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

Preceding the 6:45 p.m. game between the Bolts and the Barangay is the 4:30 p.m. battle between the NLEX Road Warriors and the Blackwater Elite.

In another venue adjustment, the Jan. 14 twinbill featuring the Kia-Alaska and the Magnolia-NLEX games will now be played at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Also happening there is the PBA’s Valentine’s Day treat and the Feb. 16 doubleheader as well as the final day of the eliminations on March 2.

Also, the Feb. 2 playdate, in which the Elite battle the Hotshots and the Bolts take on the Rain Or Shine Elasto Painters will happen at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

Likewise, the Feb. 9 fixtures will happen at the Cuneta Astrodome also in Pasay.

On the other hand, two games involving TNT were given new playdates.

On the other hand, two games involving TNT were given new playdates.

The KaTropa's game against the Elite will now be played on Jan. 17 at "The Big Dome" at 7 p.m., while the KaTropa's showdown with the Bolts will be on Jan. 21 at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City at 4:30 p.m. PNA-northboundasia.com








