Garden show, trade fair kick off MMSU’s 40th anniversary

LAOAG CITY — A rare collection of bonsai plants, high-quality furniture products, creative crafts, and souvenir items, including processed food products, is on display starting Saturday, January 6, at the Garden show and trade fair at the open grounds of the state-run Mariano Marcos State University (MMSU), Batac City campus.

With the theme “Transforming Concepts into Products,” the month-long exhibit participated in by public and private stakeholders of MMSU is one of the highlights of the university’s commemoration of its 40th foundation anniversary.

Representing a premier university in the country, MMSU president Shirley Agrupis takes it as a responsibility to empower the Ilocanos through research innovations and knowledge-driven global economy.

Agnes Asuncion, a former domestic helper turned farmer-entrepreneur, is now enjoying the fruits of her labor, as she was a recipient of various seminars and training workshops of MMSU, such as on making soap and fruit wine, among others.Over the years, residents of Ilocos Norte are grateful for having the university, as it opened up doors of opportunities for them not only in achieving quality education but also on research and extension services.

“I am thankful to MMSU because of their tireless commitment to improving the life of others. I learned a lot of things from them,” said Asuncion as she is among the regular exhibitors of the university, selling essential oils, dragon fruit soap, and fruit wines.

As part of promoting the milestone achievements of the university, the garden show cum exhibit features unique goods and commodities MMSU had helped improved through the years.

The exhibit will run until the end of January. PNA-northboundasia.com







