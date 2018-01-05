Reyes names Gilas pool for February FIBA window

MANILA — Jio Jalalon headlines the list of the players called up to Gilas’ training pool for the February window of the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers.

Through social media site Twitter, head coach Chot Reyes named Magnolia’s Jalalon, TNT’s Jayson Castro, RR Pogoy, and Troy Rosario, NLEX’s Kiefer Ravena and Kevin Alas, Phoenix’s Matt Wright, Blackwater’s Allein Maliksi and Mac Belo, Rain Or Shine’s Gabe Norwood and Raymond Almazan, Alaska’s Calvin Abueva and Carl Cruz, Ginebra’s Japeth Aguilar, and San Miguel’s Junemar Fajardo to the Gilas pool on Thursday night.

Owing to an injury, Jalalon had to be cut from the training pool for the first FIBA WCQ window, but with him now closer to recovery, Reyes opted to insert him to the 15-man pool.

Gilas will travel to Melbourne to take on Australia on Feb. 22 before returning to Pasay on Feb. 25 to host Japan.

Weekly practices will start on January 8, Monday. PNA-northboundasia.com







