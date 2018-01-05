Dagupan gets new police chief

DAGUPAN CITY — Supt. John Dale Sulit formally assumed as the new chief of police here after a brief turnover ceremony with his predecessor at the Dagupan City Police Station Wednesday afternoon.

Sulit replaced Supt. Franklin Ortiz who served as chief of police of Dagupan City for nine months.

A report of Chief Inspector Norman Florentino, information officer of the Pangasinan Police Provincial Office (PPPO), stated that Ortiz was temporarily assigned at the PPPO in Lingayen.

During the turnover, the 45-year-old Sulit vowed to continue the best practices of the Dagupan Police, particularly in the campaign against illegal drugs, started by the administration of Supt. Ortiz.

Prior to his assignment as new police chief here , Sulit was chief of the Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management of the Eastern Police District in Manila.

Sulit is set to conduct inspection of the downtown area of Dagupan Friday afternoon along with his policemen.

He vowed to intensify police visibility in the city to prevent crimes. PNA-northboundasia.com