Barangay, SK elections set on October 2018

STO. TOMAS, La Union – The Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections will not push through on May 2018 and instead it will be conducted on October 2018 to coincide with the plebiscite on Bangsamoro Basic Law and Federalism, according to La Union 2nd district Representative Sandra Young-Eriguel.

Eriguel announced during the gathering of barangay captains here that the Oct. 2018 schedule is the consensus of the ‘super majority’ and it will be finalized once Congress resumes session this January.

“It was the initial decision of the majority of congressmen that we postponed the May 2018 Barangay and SK elections. It will be held in October along with the plebiscite for BBL and Federalism,” Eriguel said.

The lady lawmaker said that Congress will start tackling the Federalism this January while the BBL is being fix by experts and it will be submitted for deliberations at the House of Representative and the Senate.

It was learned that Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez and Majority Leader Rudy Fariñas already discussed the matter to their allies in Congress and it was unanimously approved. Jun Elias/Northbound Philippines News







