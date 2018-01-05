Arellano opens women’s volleyball title defense with win over Mapua

MANILA — Arellano University began its defense of the NCAA women’s volleyball championship on a high note, turning back Mapua in straight sets, 25-10, 25-17, 25-13, in the opening day of the tournament at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City on Thursday.

The Lady Chiefs wasted no time in deposing the Lady Cardinals, opening a huge lead in Set 1 and continued the dominance in the next two sets, although the latter had some bright moments in Set 2.

Regine Arocha led Arellano with 12 points on nine spikes and three aces, while Andrea Marzan added nine points.

Dianne Latayan scored six points, all on attacks, for Mapua. PNA-northboundasia.com







