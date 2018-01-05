103 Capiz villages still under water

ILOILO CITY — A total of 103 villages from 12 municipalities of Capiz are still flooded until Thursday, according to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

Flooding induced by Tropical Depression Agaton has affected 159 barangays. However, floodwaters have receded in 56 barangays.

Meantime, only 786 of the 982 families who left their houses are still in evacuation centers.

PDRRM Officer Esperidion Pelaez said that there is an ongoing Rapid Damage and Needs Analysis (RDNA) in Capiz conducted by the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD), PDRRMO and local disaster risk reduction management offices of affected municipalities.

The RDNA seeks to determine the needs of affected municipalities, especially the evacuation centers and preparations.

A team from the OCD headed by Regional Director Roberto R. Nuñez inspected Capiz together with the regional RDNA team.

Classes in Capiz also resumed Thursday following the cancellation on Wednesday due to the heavy flooding.

However, as of 1p.m. Thursday, a report from the PDRRMO revealed that water level of rivers at Maayon, Sigma, Mambusao, Cuartero, Dao, Panitan, Pontevedra and Panay are “above normal.”

Also the Capiz Emergency Response Team has responded to a stranded truck carrying six passengers at Brgy. Agkilo, Panitan, Capiz.

Pelaez said that one of the long term solutions to the flooding problem in Capiz is the construction of the Panay River Basin Project. Perla Lena/PNA/PDRRMO photo







