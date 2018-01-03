171 more injuries from firecrackers: DOH

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday disclosed an additional 171 firecracker-related injuries nationwide a day after the New Year celebration, bringing the partial total to 362 cases from 6 a.m. last Dec. 21 to 6 a.m. Jan. 2, with 12 amputations.

“This is 473 (57 percent) cases lower than the five-year (2012-2016) average and 242 (40 percent) cases lower than the same time period last year,” the DOH said in its Aksyon: Paputok Injury Reduction 2017 Report Number 12.

The DOH put the total number of injuries as of 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1, at 191 cases.

The report also noted that more than half of the figure, or 201 cases, occurred in the National Capital Region, with the City of Manila having the highest incidence with 97 cases.

Of the 362 injured, 286 were male; 196 were active users who have lighted firecrackers in the past; 181 wounded their hands; and 129 were injured by the illegal firecracker Piccolo.

There was still no incidence of fireworks ingestion and stray bullet injury.

The daily reporting of firecracker-related injury will end on Friday, January 5. It is part of the DOH’s yearly campaign to bring down to zero the number of such injuries.

The reports were submitted to the DOH’s Epidemiology Bureau by sentinel hospitals where patients were brought for treatment.

With the additional cases, the DOH called on those who sustained injuries from firecrackers to immediately seek medical attention so they could be given the necessary medication, such as anti-tetanus shots and antibiotics.

“We urge them not to disregard the wound, no matter how small it is. Sometimes due to a delay in consultation, the small wound caused by firecrackers can lead to a deterioration of the patient’s condition, especially if the tetanus infection gets worse,” said DOH Undersecretary Gerardo Bayugo, warning that tetanus can be deadly if left unattended. PNA-northboundasia.com







