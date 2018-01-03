100 motorbikes with fake papers in North Cotabato impounded

MIDSAYAP, North Cotabato — More than 100 motorbikes and pedicabs with dubious registration documents were impounded by local police and Land Transportation Office (LTO) here since December 31, a police official said Wednesday.

The motor vehicles were seized following joint operations of LTO-Midsayap, the local police and elements of the Army’s 34th Infantry Battalion.

“Most have expired registration papers, others (have) none at all,” Supt. Gilbert Tuzon, Midsayap town police chief, said.

The impounding of dubious motor vehicles was part of security measures implemented by the local police following intelligence reports of bomb attacks during the holiday season.

On Tuesday night, 30 motorbikes with several registration violations were impounded at a checkpoint in Barangay Patindigin and San Isidro.

Earlier, in the day, about 60 motorbikes were impounded at a checkpoint in Barangays Salunayan and Kapinpilan. Ten motorbikes were confiscated on Dec. 31.

Tuzon said the deployment of police and military checkpoints on all entry and exit points of Midsayap was made after intelligence reports showed local terrorists had plotted to bomb the town.

Police have been placed on triple red alert since the holidays and will continue this month as the town prepares for Halad Festival, an annual historical and cultural event where farmers hold thanksgiving party for the bountiful harvest the previous year.

The Halad celebration coincides with the Feast of Sr. Sto Nino in Midsayap. Edwin Fernandez/PNA – northboundasia.com







