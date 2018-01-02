HOLIDAY MODE WINDS DOWN by: Avito Dalan-PNA | 02/01/2018 The long weekend is just about to come to a close and most of us seem unenthusiastic about the thought that holidays — — and our vacation mode — are over soon. The three-day (four to government workers) weekend, plus the season’s revelries, has obviously disrupted our daily “normal” lives as shown by the heaps of garbage we see mostly in market places this time of the year. This photo was taken at Zapote Market in Bacoor City early Monday (Jan. 1,2018). AVITO DALAN/PNA-northboundasia.com