2 drown in Pangasinan on New Year’s Day

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan — Two people drowned while swimming in the Lingayen Gulf in Pangasinan on New Year’s Day, the Pangasinan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) reported on Tuesday.

Joven Canuela, 16, was swimming with his brother in Barangay Baquioen, Sual when he was dragged by strong water current and went underwater.

His brother called for help when he failed to surface. Canuela was rushed to the Lingayen District Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Another victim was identified as Romnick Gonzales, 21 of Salay, Mangaldan. He was with other family members when he was also sucked by strong current to the deeper portion of the sea.

Rescuers from the San Fabian Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office retrieved the victim at 3:45 p.m. and was rushed to the Region 1 Medical Center in Dagupan City but was also declared dead on arrival,

Meanwhile, Lingayen Police and other beachgoers were able to save Hirea Shiem Quisesem, 16, of Barangay Beyeng, San Fabian.

She said she was swimming in the shallow part of the water in the Lingayen Gulf in Barangay San Isidro Norte in Binmaley when strong current pulled her to the deeper portion which caused her to panic and call for help.

She was immediately given first aid before she was rushed to the Ramirez-Bautista Hospital in Poblacion, Binmaley. Leonardo Micua/PNA








