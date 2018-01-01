Trigger-happy revelers face raps

MANILA — Persons caught indiscriminately firing their weapons during the New Year’s Eve celebrations will be charged and meted with the stiffest possible sanctions ever.

This, as National Capital Region Police Officer (NCRPO) head Director Oscar Albayalde in a statement on Monday assured the public that those caught firing their guns will be investigated thoroughly.

“They must be liable to the law and to the victim. They must face the consequences and corresponding sanctions,” said Albayalde.

Earlier, Taguig City Police Station operatives arrested retired Philippine Army Staff Sgt. Jamael Mindalano and Cpl. Richard John Quijan of the Light Reaction Regiment, Special Operations Command, for indiscriminate firing, alarm and scandal, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, physical injury, direct assault, resisting arrest and serious disobedience.

Recovered from their possession were two .45 caliber pistols, a 9mm pistol, a .38 caliber revolver and assorted ammunition.

Their illegal activities were reported to authorities by victim Jolly Moreno, who was hit by a ricocheting bullet fired by the suspects during New Year revelries.

Meanwhile, Caloocan Police Station operatives arrested Isagani Ancheta, 38, resident of Block 11, Barangay 35, Sawata Maypajo, Caloocan City, the latter was responsible for the shooting incident that took place past 12 midnight on New Year’s Eve where three persons were hurt.

The victims were identified as Gil Calupaz, 27; Joven Earl Gaces, 10; and Princes Denise Cruzat, 10.

Recovered from the suspect’s possession was a Glock 17 9mm caliber pistol.

Meanwhile, PNP spokesperson Chief Superintendent Dionardo Carlos in a message on Monday said police personnel nabbed for indiscriminately firing their guns will face criminal and administrative charges.

This, despite the PNP’s constant reminder to its men not to use their guns for merry-making.

“PNP personnel who were accosted for indiscriminate firing or illegal discharge of firearms will be administratively and criminally charged. Violators will be relieved from duty and be placed in admin/holding unit while undergoing investigation. The chief of police or head of office/unit is tasked to implement (the investigation),” Carlos said. PNA-northboundasia.com







