Stray bullets hit 2 in New Year revelry in Cavite

IMUS CITY, Cavite – Two persons were hit by stray bullets from indiscriminate firing while nine others were injured by assorted firecrackers in various parts of Cavite while celebrating and welcoming the New Year 2018 on Monday.

Cavite police identified a victim of stray bullet as Marilyn Bationg, 47, resident of Malagasang 1-A in Imus City, who was hit on her foot while swinging at a hammock around 6:40 p.m. on New Year’s eve.

Police said Bationg, while waiting for other family members for the revelry, felt her foot went numb and blood oozed from the bullet wound on her foot.

Family members rushed her to the Kalayaan Hospital in Kawit, but was later transferred to the Gen. Emilio Aguinaldo Hospital in Trece Martires City where she underwent surgery due to the bullet that entered through her foot and exited near her knee.

The other stray bullet victim was identified as 22 year-old Jhon Samarro Clenn, a vendor and a resident of Phase 4 Barangay Paliparan 3 in Dasmariñas City.

City Police Officers SPO1 Sean G Francisco and SPO1 Michael Dela Pena reported that Clenn fired his gun indiscriminatedly outside his home while creating alarming and scandalous behavior at about 3 a.m. Monday.

A De La Salle United Medical Center security guard confirmed to the Dasmariñas City Police Station that Clenn actually discharged his improvised shotgun, locally know as “sumpak,” which accidentally hit his left arm.

Police arrested Clenn in the hospital where he was confined. The arresting officer failed to recover the suspect’s improvised shotgun. Rogelio Limpin/PNA-northboundasia.com







