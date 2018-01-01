No stray bullet, indiscriminate firing cases in Ilocos Norte

LAOAG CITY — Except for eight firecracker-related injuries, there were no reports of indiscriminate firing and stray bullet victims in Ilocos Norte in bidding goodbye to 2017, police here said Monday.

In a press statement released on New Year’s Day, Police Chief Insp. Dexter Diovic Corpuz, chief public information officer of the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office, said the Philippine National Police (PNP) has succeeded in keeping the province safe and generally peaceful in welcoming 2018.

“Overall, this year’s celebration of New Year is considered peaceful.

This was made possible through the concerted efforts of the PNP, Community and supportive friends from the media who helped in the massive dissemination of the Executive Order No. 28,” said Corpuz.

President Rodrigo Duterte issued Executive Order No. 28 which provides regulation and control of the use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnics devices.

This is the third straight year that Ilocos Norte has zero incident of stray bullet. The last reported two victims were in 2015.

For indiscriminate firing, this is the first time that there were no reported cases. There were three in 2015 and one case in 2016, the statement said.

However, the number of firecracker-related injuries rose as eight were reported for 2017, six for 2016 and 19 for 2015.

The eight minor firecracker-related injuries during the 2017 new year’s celebration included Edilburg Bailon, 33, a construction worker from Bulbulalala, Vintar, Ilocos Norte who was reportedly under intoxicated when he ignited a firecracker given by a friend. He sustained minor right ear injury.

Another reported injury involved Joseph Tacubong, 27 of Nagsanga, Pasuquin town who injured his right hand when he picked up a piccolo which suddenly exploded. PNA-northboundasia.com







