JBC opens application for 2 CA posts

MANILA — The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) has opened for applications two Associate Justice positions in the Court of Appeals (CA).

The vacancies became available after the appointment of Justice Romeo Barza as CA Presiding Justice last December 8 and the passing away of CA Justice Florito Macalino last December 7.

In an announcement dated Dec. 28 made by Supreme Court (SC) Clerk of Court and JBC Ex Officio Secretary Felipa Anama, it said applications “must all be received by the JBC not later than 4:30 p.m. of 13 February 2018.”

“The date of actual receipt by the JBC of the applications and complete documentary requirements shall be deemed as the date of filing,” the announcement read.

“Qualifications of applicants shall be reckoned from the said deadline,” it added.

The JBC is constitutionally mandated to screen and vet nominees to the President for vacant posts in the judiciary and the Offices of the Ombudsman and Deputy Ombudsman.

The council is chaired by Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Aranal-Sereno, with ex-officio members, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II, along with the legislative branch namely Sen. Richard Gordon and Mindoro Oriental Rep. Reynaldo Umali, who shall have a term sharing seat in the JBC.

Barza, a native of Lupon, Davao Oriental and a graduate of the University of the Philippines (UP) College of Law, had served as a regional trial court judge in Batangas City prior to his appointment as CA justice on May 4, 2006.

Apart from Barza, President Rodrigo Duterte appointed other members of the judiciary last December.

These include Makati Judge Maryan Corpus-Manalac as Associate Justice of Sandiganbayan and Walter Ong as Associate Justice of the CA. PNA-northboundasia.com







