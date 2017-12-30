Cash assistance poured in to Christmas Day road tragedy victims

BAUANG, La Union – The provincial government of La Union headed by Gov. Francisco Emmanuel Ortega III along with 2nd District Representative Sandra Young-Eriguel and the municipal government of Bauang led by Mayor Martin De Guzman poured in financial assistance to help the families and relatives of the 20 fatalities in the horrific Christmas Day road accident in Barangay San Jose Sur in Agoo, La Union.

The provincial government will provide financial assistance of P50,000 for each casualty to cover the funeral cost and P10,000 each for the nine injured victims who are still under treatment at the Ilocos Training Regional Medical Center in San Fernando city. The P10,000 will be used for hospital expenses.

Rep. Young-Eriguel said they will provide P10,000 each for the 20 fatalities, P5,000 each for those injured and they will also settle all the hospital bills at the La Union Medical Center in Agoo.

Aside from the P25, 000 financial aid for the families of the dead, the local government of Bauang, through the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office and the Provincial Social Welfare & Development Office (PSWDO), conducted initial debriefing for grieving families, and psychosocial assistance.

Photos by ERWIN BELEO/Northbound Philippines News

Bauang also provides funeral assistance like rice, coffee, and others.

A 19-year-old Aljean Cabradilla, one of the bereaved families of victims on the bus jeepney road mishap in San Jose Sur, Agoo, La Union during the Christmas-eve, who is now sole to the family where her parents and two siblings died on the tragedy.

Aljean is the eldest daughter of Jeffrey and Geraldine, her two sisters Claudinde and Clajine, where she mourned and get bitter fate on the Christmas season, however, she takes courage to her other relatives and with her live-in partner.

Bauang also provides meals and other needs during mass wake of the victims at the auditorium of Barangay Pilar in Bauang where 18 remains of the 20 casualties were brought for public viewing.

Ronnie Ducusin, the jeep owner, already appeared at the regional office of Land Transportation and Franchising and Regulatory Board in San Fernando City to help in the investigation and for assistance to the victims. Jun Elias/Northbound Philippines News







