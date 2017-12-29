Pres’l son, son-in-law file civil case vs Trillanes

DAVAO CITY — Presidential son and Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte and his brother-in-law, lawyer Manases Carpio, on Wednesday filed a civil case against Senator Antonio Trillanes IV for involving them into the PHP6.4 billion worth of shabu shipment smuggling issue at the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

The two filed the case at the Office of the Clerk of Court on December 27 and was electronically raffled to Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 15 under the sala of Judge Mario Duaves.

RTC Branch 15 clerk of court lawyer Kaiser Kate Narciso, however, begged off to show the complaints, saying only the involved parties are allowed to access the documents.

“That is the policy of the court,” she said.

Narciso said she could not further give information about the case filed by the vice mayor and Carpio against Trillanes

To recall, Duterte and Carpio were dragged into the alleged smuggling and corruption at the BOC. Both attended the hearing of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee on September 7 to air their side, although, during the hearing, they invoked their right to silence.The PHP6.4 billion shabu shipment from China, which slipped through the BOC, was later seized in Valenzuela City.

The vice mayor, who has tendered his resignation as vice mayor on Monday, is on leave until December 31. This is expected to be extended until President Rodrigo Duterte will accept his resignation.

In his earlier statement, Carpio admitted having visited BOC because he represents many clients who have transactions with the agency.

He said, “Senator Trillanes is imputing malice in saying that my appearance before the BOC is because of smuggling. He is just a desperate rumor-monger who happens to be a senator.”

Also dragged into the controversy was Councilor Nilo “Small” Abellera Jr by Customs broker, “fixer” and witness Mark Taguba as a member of the so-called “Davao Group” that allegedly facilitated the release of the illegal shipment. Armando Fenequito, Jr./PNA-northboundasia.com







