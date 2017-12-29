Palace vows probe into Mandaluyong shooting

MANILA — Malacañang on Friday vowed to leave no stone unturned on the investigation into the Mandaluyong shooting incident that left two people dead and two critically injured Thursday night.

“(This) matter will be investigated fully even if there appears to be excessive force utilized by police authorities,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

“It’s also proper that policemen involved have been disarmed and their movements restricted,” he added.

According to reports, policemen and village guards mistakenly fired at a white Mitsubishi Adventure carrying an injured woman earlier shot by an unknown assailant along Shaw Boulevard.

Hours after Roque released the statement, National Capital Regional Police Office chief Director Oscar Albayalde announced the administrative relief of Mandaluyong City police chief Senior Superintendent Moises Villaceran, Jr. and 10 other police personnel pending probe into the shooting incident. PNA-northboundasia.com