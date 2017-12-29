NDRRMC prepares for weather disturbance outside PAR

MANILA — The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) is preparing for the possible entry of a low pressure area this weekend.

As preparation, the agency has convened its Emergency Response Preparedness (ERP) Core Group, NDRRMC Spokesperson Mina Marasigan said.

State weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) is closely monitoring the LPA which is still outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). The LPA is projected to enter PAR by afternoon of December 30 to early morning of December 31.

It is expected to develop into a tropical depression and will be named “Wilma”.

Marasigan said operations related to “Urduja” and “Vinta” continues despite the pending entry of the LPA.

“The NDRRM Operations Center remains to be on Red Alert for continuous monitoring on the effects of (Typhoon) ‘Vinta’ and in preparation for the impending weather system outside PAR,” Marasigan said.

All concerned local government units, especially in areas affected by the two previous typhoons, are alerted to take the necessary preparations.

“One life lost is one too many. While many of our affected fellowmen in Visayas and Mindanao are on the process of recovery, we need to be alert and vigilant as another weather disturbance threatens the country. We enjoin the public to actively share advisories and warnings only from credible sources,” Marasigan said.

The ERP Core Group includes the Department of Interior and Local Government, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Science and Technology-PAGASA, Office of Civil Defense, Department of Health, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard, Department of Public Works and Highways, Philippine Information Agency and Regional DRRM Councils of VI, IX, X, XI, CARAGA and ARMM. PNA-northboundasia.com







