Mandaluyong police chief, 10 others relieved over ‘misencounter’

MANILA — The chief of police of Mandaluyong City and 10 other cops were ordered relieved from their posts on Friday following a shooting incident involving the death of at least two people.

In a Radyo Pilipinas report, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Director Oscar Albayalde said he has ordered the relief of Senior Superintendent Moises Villaceran Jr. to ensure impartiality on the ongoing investigation regarding the shootout incident.

The 10 police officers relieved were Senior Inspector Maria Christina Vasquez, PO1 Alfred Uribe, PO2 Nel Lemuel Songalia, PO1 Jave Arellano, PO1 Tito Danao, PO1 Mark Castillo, PO1 Julius Libuen, PO1 Bryan Nicolas, PO1 Albert Buwag and PO1 Kim Ruford Tibunsay.

The 10 cops involved in the incident are now in restrictive custody, as the NCRPO chief pledged a quick and impartial investigation of the case.

Two people were killed in a shootout incident at the corner of Wack-Wack and Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City on Thursday night, in what police believed to be a case of mistaken identity.

Police fired on a Mitsubishi Adventure, which was transporting a woman wounded in an earlier shooting incident in Addition Hills, Mandaluyong, thinking it was the getaway vehicle of the suspects.

The lawmen got this impression based on the report of barangay tanods who earlier responded to a shooting incident in the said area.

The wounded victim, identified as Joana Ambaon, was killed along with her companion.

Two others were hurt including the vehicle’s driver and Ambaon’s live-in-partner. PNA-northboundasia.com







