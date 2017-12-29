Last drug personality on San Carlos City watch list nabbed

SAN CARLOS CITY — The last of the drug personalities in the watchlist here was arrested by joint elements of the police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) at his residence in Barangay Tandoc, San Carlos City around 5:28 p.m. on Wednesday.

Government agents implemented a search warrant issued by the court at the residence of the suspect, Fredcerick Rosario, alias “Kape”, 38.

Seized in that raid were 16 transparent plastic sachets of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride or “shabu”, one digital weighing scale, two pieces of suspected tooter, four pieces of clinical scissors, one improvised burner, aluminum foil, three disposable lighters and three cellular phones.

Also seized was one hand gun (machine pistol marked Intratek), one rifle grenade, one live ammunition for caliber 5.56, one for caliber 7.56 and six for caliber 38.

The search was done in a peaceful and orderly manner as witnessed by a representative from the Department of Justice (DOJ) and barangay officials.

The arrested person was brought to the San Carlos City Health Office for medical examination and subsequently to San Carlos CPS for proper disposition.

The seized items will be brought to the Philippine National Police (PNP) Crime Laboratory Office in Lingayen, Pangasinan for examination.

San Carlos City and San Fabian have joined the list of 46 towns and cities of Pangasinan that were already drug-cleared by the PNP.








