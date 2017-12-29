Give to calamity victims instead of buying firecrackers: Bataan bishop

BALANGA CITY — Bataan Bishop Ruperto Santos on Thursday urged the public to refrain from using firecrackers as the yearend nears and asked that savings from such expenditures be given instead to victims of calamities.

“Let us avoid using firecrackers. The money that could be saved from not buying firecrackers can be shared to those who are in need, especially those victims of the recent typhoons and to our brothers and sisters in Marawi,” the prelate told the PNA in an interview.

The bishop of the Diocese of Balanga said helping victims of calamities is a good act.

“It is nice if we start the new year by not using firecrackers and instead doing good acts. Through prayers, we also get acts of charity,” Santos said.

He said that the common wish of many is to have a happy and peaceful new year, and it could be achieved if everyone is safe from any firecracker injury. PNA-northboundasia.com







