Ilocos Norte opens youth leadership camp

LAOAG CITY—Around 400 youth leaders from different parts of Ilocos Norte province are now gathered for a four-day youth leadership camp being held in Davila village in Pasuquin town.

The Sirib Leadership Camp is a youth training program of the Provincial Government of Ilocos Norte through the Ilocos Norte Youth Development Office (INYDO). The current attendees comprise the sixth batch since the camp program was launched in 2014.

The Sirib Leadership Camp is a three-level intensive leadership training which focuses on the rights of the youth.

In an effort to understand the commitment of the Filipino youth to nation-building, the training program stresses the importance of nationalism, volunteerism, and the Filipino core values of being “maka-Diyos, makatao, makakalikasan, and makabansa (For God, People, Nature and Country),” which is the country’s national slogan.

In time for the holiday break, Weenter Ventura, executive director of INYDO, said Wednesday they organized the leadership camp again to reach out to more youth leaders from the 21 towns and two cities of the province to encourage them to develop their potentials as future leaders of the country.

Also, the training program will tackle history of mass movements, Filipino values in the context of effective leadership, national and local programs of existing mass movements, and basic parliamentary procedures, among others.

Ventura said the camp is open to all interested individuals. Registration, food, accommodation and transportation are all for free. Leilanie Adriano /PNA – northboundasia.com