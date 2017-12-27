Iloilo mayor orders inspection of fire safety system in malls

ILOILO CITY– Iloilo City Mayor Jose Espinosa III on Wednesday ordered the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to make sure shopping malls here have fire safety systems in place.

Espinosa saw the need to revisit the malls, especially those which host Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) firms, in the light of the recent tragic fire which killed 37 call center agents in Davao City.

Iloilo City hosts more than 40 BPO firms housed in various commercial buildings here.

The mayor told both the PNP and BFP to see to it that shopping malls have open and well-lit exit or emergency doors which can be easily seen and recognized even through thick smoke.

Meanwhile, Espinosa urged to public to be extra cautious in using fireworks and pyrotechnics in welcoming the New Year.

The mayor said that barangays no longer had to identify zones for the communal display of fireworks because the public is allowed to use firecrackers, fireworks and pyrotechnics provided they follow the requirement set by Executive Order 28 signed by President Rodrigo Duterte last June.

The mayor said that they only have to make sure that they would not harm their neighbors and it would not result to fire.

“Let us enjoy New Year without harming others,” he said. Perla Lena/PNA -northboundasia.com







