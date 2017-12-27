Duterte appoints ex-BOC chief Faeldon as OCD deputy administrator

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed former Bureau of Customs chief Nicanor Faeldon as Deputy Administrator III of the Department of National Defense-Office of Civil Defense (DND-OCD).

Currently, Faeldon is detained at the Senate after refusing to testify on the probe of the PHP6.4-billion shabu shipment from China that slipped past the agency’s grasp.

In August, the President accepted Faeldon’s resignation after he was linked to the controversy.

In a letter dated December 22, Faeldon was informed that he was appointed as deputy administrator to the DND-OCD.

Faeldon, who is expected to work while even in detention, will replace Rodolfo Demosthenes Santillan. Joyce Ann Rocamora/PNA – northboundasia.com







