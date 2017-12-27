Aliens told to register with BI early next year

DAGUPAN CITY — All aliens in Pangasinan are reminded to report to the office of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) within the first quarter of the new year (2018) or face administrative fine or imprisonment.

Christopher Abella, Immigration Officer 1, issued the reminder on Wednesday, adding that the Annual Registration shall be held from January 3 to March 30, 2018.

Those who are required to register are all aliens temporarily, provisionally and permanently residing in the Philippines, including foreign students.

There are 2,700 foreigners in Pangasinan and at least 1,700 of them are students studying at various colleges and universities in the province, mostly in Dagupan.

By nationalities, the Americans are by far the biggest in number, with 250; Chinese, 200; and Indians, less than 200. The others are from South Korea, Thailand, the Middle East and Africa.

Abella said registered aliens would be required to present their Alien Certificate of Registration, and a confirmation number issued via the Annual Report 2018 online system.

He also said the parent or legal guardian of an alien who is less than 14 years of age shall have the duty of reporting for such alien.

Failure to comply with the mandatory registration shall result in imposition of administrative fine and or imprisonment, at the option of the Commissioner of Immigration.

Abella said that an alien who returns to the Philippines with a re-entry permit shall, if he or she has not yet made the required annual report, make such report within 30 days from the date of his/her return to the country and no fines would be imposed.

He said that foreign students in Pangasinan prefer to study in the province because of the stable peace and order situation, high quality of education in local colleges and universities, apart from paying low tuition. Leonardo Micua/PNA -northboundasia.com







