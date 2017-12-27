3 hurt in firecracker explosions in Pangasinan

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan — Three persons were listed as the first victims of firecracker explosions in separate areas of Pangasinan starting Christmas eve till Dec. 26, the Provincial Health Office (PHO) reported.

Dr. Anna Ma. Teresa de Guzman, provincial health officer, revealed on Wednesday that of the three, the most serious injury was that of a 21-year-old man from Basista whose one hand was amputated at the Region 1 Medical Center in Dagupan.

Another victim from Alaminos, a 15-year-old boy, was hurt by a home-made “boga”, an implement made from a plastic pipe and uses denatured alcohol or thinner to produce the sound of explosion.

De Guzman also reported that a 14-year-old boy was rushed to the Pangasinan Provincial Hospital in San Carlos City for a hand injury caused by a five-star firecracker.

The three incidents scuttled the goal of PHO for zero injury during the twin celebrations of Christmas and New Year in Pangasinan.

At the same time, de Guzman said that all 14 public hospitals operated by the Pangasinan provincial government had been placed under Code White since Christmas eve.

This means that all health personnel are on standby and would be readily available when the needs arise.

They, however, will be placed under Code Red starting January 31 or New Year’s eve till the first few days of January, which means that all will be on duty and not allowed to take a leave of absence from work so that they could attend to all firecracker victims.

De Guzman said all hospitals of the province were given enough supply of medicines to be able to treat all firecracker victims. Leonardo Micua/PNA -northboundasia.com







