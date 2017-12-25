8 Christmas shoppers die in NoCot mishap

KIDAPAWAN CITY — Many were rushing home in time for the traditional “noche buena” here when the unexpected occurred in what many believed as a “killer highway” in Barangay Greenhills, President Roxas, North Cotabato.

Eight commuters died when the jeepney they were riding plunged into a cliff in President Roxas town Sunday.

Chief Inspector Andres Sumugat Jr., town police chief, said the victims were from Kidapawan City. They were heading home after beating the holiday shopping when the accident happened.

Wenfred Inutan, 39, a resident of Barangay Doruloman, Arakan, North Cotabato and the driver of passenger jeep (MVK-186), told police that his vehicle’s brake system broke down as he negotiated a downhill portion of the highway at 4:20 p.m. Sunday.

About 25 others were injured — many sustained head injuries — after the double-tire jeepney turned turtle several times hitting the roadside railings before it plunged into an African oil plantation several meters below the road.

Sumugat said three of the passengers died on the spot. They were Michael D. Dalig, Ryan Marfore, and Delfin Igian.

Five others expired at the town hospital. The crash site has been tagged by daily commuters as “killer highway” because it is prone to accident and had claimed the lives of dozens of motorists in the past. Edwin Fernandez/PNA-northboundasia.com







