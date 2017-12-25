20 dead, 25 injured in Christmas road tragedy in La Union

AGOO, La Union – Twenty individuals, including a five-month old baby, have died while 25 others were injured when a passenger jeepney collided head-on with a speeding bus along the national highway in Barangay San Jose here at around 3:30 a.m. Monday .

Chief Inspector Roy Villanueva, Agoo police chief, said the fatalities were all from Barangay Pilar, Bauang, La Union and they were on their way to Manaoag, Pangasinan to attend a mass for Christmas day.

Villanueva said the jeep was loaded with 29 passengers, mostly families and relatives, and were heading south direction when the driver allegedly tried to overtake another vehicle but miscalculated the distance on the incoming bus which was speeding fast according to the survivors.

Police are still conducting investigation for the identification of the casualties and the injured victims including the driver of the jeepney who was declared dead on the spot.

The jeep was totally wrecked due to the impact of the collision while the bus incurred damage in front.

The casualties and the injured victims were brought to the Family Hospital and La Union Medical Center, both in this town. Jun Elias, Jr/Northbound Philippines News







