1 dies, 2 hurt in bus-motorcycle mishap

LABRADOR, Pangasinan — One person died while three were hurt when a Manila-bound passenger bus rammed a motorcycle in Barangay San Jose in Labrador town Saturday night (December 23).

The fatality was identified as Raymond Ochave, 24, driver of the Honda motorcycle (without a plate number), a resident of Barangay Jose, Labrador.

His two back riders, identified as Rhoderick De Vera, 32 and Jimmy Tamondong, 47, sustained injuries in different parts of their bodies and brought to the Labrador Municipal Hospital for treatment.

The motorcycle was hit by a south-bound Five Star bus driven by one Rudy Camaso,46, of Tondol, Anda, also in Pangasinan.

The bus was tailing the motorcycle but ran into it when it suddenly slowed down to veer to the left.

Camaso stopped the bus and voluntarily turned himself in when policemen arrived.








