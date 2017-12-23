Saltwater crocodiles attack man in southern Palawan

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan –– A 53-year-old man died Friday when he was attacked by two saltwater crocodiles in a river in southern Palawan, according to a police spot report.

The victim was identified as Abdulsalam Amerhasan, a barangay secretary of Malitub village, Bataraza town, located 274.8 km. south of Puerto Princesa.

According to the report, the victim went to the Malitub River at about 8 p.m. Thursday to check on his motorboat after detecting a rise in the river’s water level.

Hamda, Amerhasan’s wife, contacted local authorities to help look for him when he failed to return after an hour.

The victim’s body was found at about 7 a.m. Friday near his boat and while still being attacked by two large crocodiles, according to the report received by the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

The crocodiles only left the victim’s body alone after the search and rescue team drove them away.

The victim’s cadaver was brought to the family’s home, and is set to be buried in accordance with Muslim burial traditions. Celeste Anna Formoso/PNA-northboundasia.com







