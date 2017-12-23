Public warned anew vs. use of Piccolo, other banned firecrackers

MANILA — Two days before Christmas Eve, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) reminded the public anew about the sale and discharge of Piccolo or “scratch bangers” and other banned firecrackers.

“Mariin pong ipinagbabawal ang pagbebenta ng Piccolo na isa sa mga pangunahing sanhi ng fireworks-related injuries sa bansa. Bawal po itong ibenta maging sa mga sari-sari store. Maging responsible at maingat po tayo sa ating mga sarili sa pagdiriwang ng Pasko at BagongTaon (The sale of Piccolo, which is one of the primary causes of fireworks-related injuries in the country, is strictly prohibited. It is prohibited to be sold even in neighborhood stores. Let us be responsible and careful in celebrating Christmas and New Year),” DILG Officer-in-Charge Catalino S. Cuy said in a statement Friday.

Aside from Piccolo, prohibited firecrackers include but are not limited to Super Lolo, Whistle Bomb, Goodbye Earth, Atomic Big Triangulo, Judas Belt, and Watusi.

All firecrackers with gunpowder exceeding two grams or 1.3 teaspoons are also strictly prohibited.

Amid the warning, the DILG official clarified through a memorandum circular that “all allowable consumer pyrotechnics or ‘pailaw’ may be used outside designated community fireworks areas, meaning outside places of residences.”

“Nais po nating linawin sa publiko na ang mga pinapahintulutang pyrotechnics o ‘pailaw’ ay maaari pong gamitin hindi lamang sadesignated community fireworks areas kundi pati na rin sa labas ng inyong tahanan. Sa kabila nito, mariin pa ring pinaaalalahanan ang publiko na maging maingat sa paggamit ng pyrotechnics (We would like to clarify to the public that the allowed pyrotechnics can be used not only in designated community fireworks areas but also outside of your residence. Despite this, the public is still strongly reminded to be cautious in the use of pyrotechnics),” Cuy said.

The directive states the said clarificatory policy guideline is upon the request of the Philippine Fireworks Association to explain Section 2 of Executive Order (EO) No. 28, series of 2017, which provides for the regulation and control of the use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices.

Section 2 of EO No. 28 states: “Pyrotechnic devices other than firecrackers may be used outside community fireworks displays.” PNA-northboundasia.com







