Ilocos Norte suspends grant of quarry permits

LAOAG CITY — Ilocos Norte has put on hold the granting of quarry permits until members of Sangguniang Panlalawigan finalize an ordinance calling for its regulation.

Provincial board member Vicentito Lazo said Friday that being one of the top local revenue sources in the province, there is a need to put more teeth to old quarry ordinance to prevent theft.

Lazo said the total amount of quarry revenue collections has decreased from PHP14 million in 2010 to PHP6.2 million in 2016.

The decreasing collections from quarry operations is opposite to the increasing trend of multi-billion infrastructure projects funded by the Department of Public Works and Highways, Lazo said.

Based on the list of DPWH projects in Ilocos Norte, PHP3 billion has been downloaded, excluding privately-funded infrastructure projects.

“Based on the assessed volume of sand and gravel needed for these construction projects, it is a far cry from what is being paid to the coffers of the government,” Lazo lamented.

While finalizing the amendments of the quarry ordinance, applications for renewal of quarry permits including new applications were temporarily stopped.

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan has also requested the Provincial Quarry Council to provide a complete list of permit holders as well as the dates their permits were approved and its expiration. PNA-northboundasia.com







