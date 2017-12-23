Damage by ‘Urduja’ reaches P1.5-B

MANILA — Damage from Tropical Depression Urduja has reached an estimated PHP1.5 billion, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Saturday.

Agriculture sustained about PHP869 million in damages, and infrastructure PHP581 million, NDRRMC executive director Ricardo Jalad said.

A total of PHP1.45 billion estimated cost of damage was recorded in parts of Mimaropa, Bicol, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, and Davao.

A total of 12,041 houses were damaged — 2,918 totally and 9,123 partially — in Eastern Visayas and Caraga.

The death toll remained at 45. Of the number, 41 are still being validated by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

A total of 78 people were reported injured in Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Leyte and Biliran; while 46 were reported missing — two in San Francisco, Romblon, one in Guiuan, Eastern Samar, and 43 are still being verified by the DILG. PNA-northboundasia.com







