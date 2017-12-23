42 die, 15 missing as ‘Vinta’ hits Zamboanga

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The government has mobilized its resources to provide assistance to thousands of residents displaced by the onslaught of Tropical Storm “Vinta” in several areas of Zamboanga Peninsula.

The Office of Civil Defense (ODC) on Saturday reported that 42 people were killed while 15 others were missing as the storm pounded the provinces of Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur and Zamboanga Sibugay.

On Friday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) hoisted storm warning signal number two over 11 Mindanao provinces including the three Zamboanga areas.

The other provinces covered by the storm warning signal are the following: Misamis Occidental; Lanao del Sur; Lanao del Norte; Bukidnon; Misamis Oriental; North Cotabato; Davao del Norte; and, Agusan del Sur.

OCD Regional Director Manuel Luis Ochotorena on Saturday said the hardest hit area was the town of Sibuco in the province of Zamboanga del Norte.

Ochotorena said the Zamboanga del Norte Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Office (PDRRMO) reported that 18 people died after they were swept by rampaging flood that hit Barangay Anongan, Sibuco.

Ochotorena said eight were reported missing while two others were injured.

“Two days before the entry of Tropical Storm Vinta into the country, the residents especially those in the shoreline, were advised to evacuate to safe area,” Ochotorena said.

“But there were still casualties since there were several residents who did not heed the advice,” he added.

Barangay Anongan is in the estuary of Sibuco municipality, which is a coastal municipality.

Ochotorena said the town proper of Sibuco remain inundated by two meters deep flood “as of this morning.”

Ochotorena said that fully equipped joint Philippine Coastguard (PCG) and policemen emergency response unit had been dispatched to render assistance to the affected residents in Sibuco.

He said the provincial government had requested for aerial reconnaissance as Sibuco had been isolated from the rest of Zamboanga del Norte province as road are impassable.

He said they had sent Emergency Medical Team (EMT) to Salug, Zamboanga del Norte to provide assistance to the displaced residents in the area.

“Since last night (Friday), the first responders are moving,” he added.

Seven people were reported to have died while seven others remain missing in Salug. Six were reported wounded.

The other reported deaths are in the following areas: one each in Leon Postigo and Sindangan towns in Zamboanga del Norte; two in Zamboanga City; and, one in Zamboanga Sibugay.

Five people were also listed as wounded in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay.

Ochotorena said they still have two EMTs placed on standby and ready to respond to emergencies as the need arises.

He said they have yet to determine the damage on infrastructures caused by the onslaught of the Tropical Storm Vinta. Teofilo Garcia, Jr/PNA-northboundasia.com







