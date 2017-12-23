35 hired on the spot in Tuguegarao job fair

TUGUEGARAO CITY – A total of 35 applicants were hired on the spot in a job fair conducted by the Public Employment Service Office (PESO) and the Department of Labor and Employment’s (DOLE) office in Cagayan Valley, held at the SM Center Tuguegarao Downtown Thursday.

SM Tuguegarao public information officer Princess Lauigan said Friday the job fair hoped to provide city residents more employment opportunities.

The event is conducted periodically by PESO throughout the country to bring together in one venue job seekers and employers for immediate matching, she added.

Some 20 companies took part in the job fair, among them SM Hypermarket, Tom’s World, Savers Appliances, Cindy’s Bakeshop, Alorica, Cedar Call Center, RETA Drug, Shakey’s, Grupo Marilen Inc., Kenny Rogers Roasters, Maritone, AHPI, Silicon Valley, Eastern Hawaii Leisure Co., Placewell, Pandayan Bookshop, and Toyota Isabela Inc., Lauigan said.

The job fair drew 242 job seekers, 35 of whom were hired on the spot while 207 were listed as qualified. PNA-northboundasia.com







