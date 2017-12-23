31,000 displaced in Davao City due to ‘Vinta’

DAVAO CITY — About 31,375 residents of this city were affected by the inundation brought about by Tropical Storm “Vinta.”

Several low-lying areas in the city were flooded especially those near the major riverbanks in the city.

Thousands of houses went under the water while others were totally washed out by the raging floods.

Residents of Jade Valley in Buhangin were trapped in their houses as the rise of floodwater was abrupt.

Rescuers were immediately dispatched to affected villages. Even Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go helped in the rescue of trapped residents Friday evening.

Go rode a jetski as he made rounds on the houses with trapped residents and ferried them to safety.

Aside from the possibility of drowning though, residents of Jade Valley also fear encountering crocodiles after one resident took a video of a crocodile swimming in the flood in the said subdivision.

Jade Valley is located near the Crocodile Park in Maa. It was not clear though if the said crocodile actually came from the said park.

The City Government of Davao have already set up 18 evacuation centers all over the city to accommodate the 6,614 families who were affected by the floodings.

The evacuation centers are:

1. Tamugan Gym

2. DMMA Buhangin

3. Buhangin Gym

4. Maa Elementary School

5. UM Matina Campus

6. Lasang Barangay Hall

7. Brokenshire Gym

8. Mandug Gym

9. Sa Rafael Gym

10. SIR Phase 2 Gym

11. Upper Madapo Gym

12. Bankerohan Gym

13. Waan Gym

14. Uyanguren Gym

15. El Rio Gym

16. Barangay Bantol Gym

17. Barangay Dominga — House of Barangay Captain Lomandas

18. Barangay Lampianao — Dumalag Elementary School. Ben Tesiorna/PNA-northboundasia.com







