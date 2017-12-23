2 arrested for drug dealing in Dagupan

DAGUPAN CITY — A man and a woman were arrested in a sting operation by the Dagupan City police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency near Nepo Mall on Arellano-Bani here on Friday.

Arrested were Marvin Jay Obra, 28, of Zone 6 in Barangay Babasit, Manaoag, and Joana Ariz, 23, a saleslady of Barangay Sagud Baley, San Fabian.

Both agreed to meet with PO1 Wilson Ochoa, who acted as poseur -buyer of marijuana, at the appointed place and time with the help of a confidential agent.

Unknown to them, the transaction was being monitored by other policemen nearby and when Obra accepted the marked money of PHP500 bill and handed it to Ariz as payment for a big plastic sachet of marijuana. Both were placed under arrest.

The operation was witnessed by barangay officials of Pantal in Dagupan City.

Both are now at the Dagupan City police detention jail while charges are being readied against them. PNA-northboundasia.com







