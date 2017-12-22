LOOK: Lechoneros wade thru floodwater in Cagayan de Oro

MANILA — Not even tropical storm “Vinta” can ruin Christmas in Cagayan de Oro City.

On Friday, Dec. 22, as “Vinta” crossed Northern Mindanao, two lechoneros were captured carrying a lechon (roasted pig) amid the rising floodwater in Mabini street in Cagayan de Oro City.

In a Facebook post, resident Terrence Maceren shared the photos of the two lechoneros in chest-deep flood waters with the caption: “Ang lechon! kaonun unta nato! Gi lahus man pag deliver” (The lechon! Let’s eat it! Missed the delivery site!).

Maceren said the Mabini neighborhood was busy tracking the weather disturbance in their vicinity, when the two lechoneros passed by.

“We were still busy monitoring the rising water and helping those staying in the first floor of our house to get their things up in our second floor. So we still have time to prepare our food, and the lechon carried by two lechoneros passed by our house,” said Maceren.

He said his family’s fears on the rising floodwater were allayed upon seeing the residents carrying the lechon.

“Natawa kami lahat dito sa bahay. Sana nga dito nalang idiniliver kasi gutom na kami” (Everyone here at home laughed. I wish they just delivered it here because we were all hungry), said Maceren.

Maceren said this is the second time they were hit by typhoon during Christmas season after typhoon “Sendong” in 2011.

“We can always find time to joke and make fun maski may kalamidad. Tuloy pa rin ang Pasko” (We can always find time to joke and make fun despite calamities. The Christmas season continues), said Maceren.

“Vinta” made landfall in Cateel, Davao Oriental past noon Friday.

Packing maximum winds of 80 kilometers per hour (km/h), it slightly weakened back into a tropical storm while crossing the northern part of the Davao region. Rom Dulfo/PNA/Photo by Terrence Maceren-northboundasia.com







