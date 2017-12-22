LMP-Ilocos Norte backs call for federal form of gov’t

LAOAG CITY—The League of Municipalities in the Philippines (LMP)-Ilocos Norte chapter has expressed full support behind President Rodrigo Duterte’s call for change through shift to a federal form of government.

Dingras town Mayor Erdio Valenzuela, in his capacity as president of LMP-Ilocos Norte, confirmed Thursday a resolution of support was already signed backing this initiative.

According to Valenzuela, the “Federalism Now” movement is being launched nationwide to give the people full understanding of the system.

He said all local chief executives in the 21 towns and two cities of Ilocos Norte are in favor of this proposed change in government.

There had been public consultations and dialogues conducted in the province to explain the salient features of a federal system of government as compared to the country’s present form of government.

While it is true that some residents here are not yet fully aware of what federalism means, Valenzuela believes that adopting the proposed federal form of government could be the best thing to do to further develop the different regions in the country.

He said that with a federal form of government, economic growth would be spread all throughout the country and not just focused in Metro Manila. PNA-northboundasia.com







