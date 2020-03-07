2 private firms put in place measures vs. Covid-19

MANILA – Two private companies assured they are taking precautionary measures following the newly confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in Metro Manila.

Deloitte Philippines, a firm that offers auditing and other services, confirmed that one of its employees has been tested positive for the virus and is now receiving treatment.

“Deloitte Philippines continues to comply with the instructions and directions from the Department of Health (DOH). All necessary actions were promptly taken to inform those who might have come into contact with the colleague for the appropriate checks and provide any possible form of support,” it said in a statement on Saturday.

The firm also noted that it continues to monitor and manage the Covid-19 situation to respond as necessary.

Taguig City government, on the other hand, encouraged the public to source their information only from reliable channels and stay calm.

It further recommended that residents “avoid crowded places and unnecessary travel to countries where Covid-19 local transmission has been confirmed.

Deloitte Philippines’ office is located at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

Meanwhile, Greenhills Shopping Center assured that the health and security of its customers, tenants, and employees remain a top priority.

“In light of the Department of Health’s confirmation of the two new cases of Covid-19, Greenhills Mall is enacting precautionary measures to ensure the safety of our shoppers, tenants, and employees. The mall management is coordinating and cooperating with the DOH and the City Government of San Juan,” its statement dated March 6 read.

On Friday, DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III said the 4th confirmed case is a 48-year-old male Filipino with travel history to Japan while the 5th “has no known history of travel outside of the country” but is known to have “regularly visited a Muslim prayer hall in Barangay Greenhills, San Juan City.”

However, it is not clear whether the fourth Covid-19 case in the country was the employee of Deloitte Philippines.

Duque urged the previous visitors to the prayer hall with fever or respiratory symptoms are encouraged to call the DOH hotline (02)8-651-7800 loc. 1149-1150 for a proper referral to the appropriate health facility.

The DOH has started with the contact tracing for the two cases and samples have already been collected from close contacts. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora /PNA – northboundasia.com





