2 private employees in Dagupan test positive for Covid-19

DAGUPAN CITY, Pangasinan – Two male employees of a private company here, aged 45 and 26 years, have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), along with a 26-year-old man from Barangay Arellano in Mangatarem, the town’s first infection.

In an interview on Saturday, the Pangasinan Provincial Health Office (PHO) confirmed that the 45-year-old patient came from Barangay Poblacion Oeste here, while the other is from Barangay Maningding, Sta. Barbara town.

They were among the employees subjected to the risk-based reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test via oropharyngeal swabbing by the PHO on June 8 as requested by the management of the company.

The test results came out on June 12.

In a statement issued on Friday, Sta. Barbara Mayor Joel delos Santos said it was the first reported Covid-19 case in their town.

“The patient is asymptomatic and currently quarantined in an isolation facility in Dagupan City, while his family is strictly home-quarantined while contact tracing is being conducted to those he had close contact with,” delos Santos said.

Dagupan City enforced a targeted lockdown in the area where the 45-year-old patient resides as Mayor Marc Brian Lim directed immediate swabbing of the patient’s family members and close contacts in the barangay.

“The patient from Poblacion Oeste is confined at the Region 1 Medical Center on June 12,” the city’s Public Information Office said.

The city government has distributed food packs to residents in the area, which was placed under targeted lockdown, while hygiene kits and personal protective equipment were also given to the barangay front-liners who were tasked to monitor the strict home quarantine of the patient’s neighbors.

Meanwhile, Mangatarem Mayor Ramil Ventenilla, in a statement, said their first Covid-19 case is an overseas Filipino worker who had a travel history to Metro Manila.

“He arrived in our country on March 3. He went back to Metro Manila on June 9, where he underwent a swab test initiated by his company as he prepares to return to his work abroad. On June 11, his test result came out positive,”

Ventenilla said, adding that the patient is in an isolation facility in Manila while the municipal government is conducting contact tracing. Ahikam Pasion /PNA – northboundasia.com





