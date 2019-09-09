2 more Chiong convicts to surrender: DOJ

MANILA — Two more convicts in the Chiong sisters’ rape-slay case in Cebu, who were released erroneously, will surrender to authorities soon, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said Monday.

DOJ Spokesperson Markk Perete said he had confirmed that James Anthony Uy was released but would surrender along with another convict, Josman Aznar.

This came after the government’s pronouncements that those convicted with heinous crimes are not covered by Republic Act 10592 or the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) Law.

Two other convicts in the Chiong case have already surrendered — Ariel Balansag and Alberto Caño — on Friday to the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor).







During the Senate inquiry last week into the GCTA controversy, Senator Panfilo Lacson asked if among those who had been erroneously released by sacked BuCor Dir. Gen. Nicanor Faeldon were three persons convicted for the rape and murder of the Chiong sisters.

The orders Lacson showed was signed for Faeldon by Corrections Technical Chief Supt. Maria Fe Marquez for the release of Balansag, Caño, and Aznar.

The three were among the so-called Chiong Seven, who was found guilty by the Cebu City Regional Trial Court Branch 7 in 1999 for the abduction of sisters Jacquelyn and Marijoy Chiong on July 16, 1997.

Marijoy’s body was found in a ravine while Jacquelyn’s cadaver was never recovered.

Aside from the three, Francisco Juan Larrañaga alias “Paco”; Rowen Adlawan alias “Wesley”; Davidson Ariel Rusia alias “Tisoy Tagalog”; brothers James Anthony Uy alias “Wangwang” and James Andrew Uy alias “MM” were also charged for the crime.

Larrañaga, who was of Spanish descent, was subsequently allowed to continue serving his sentence in Spain under an agreement between the Philippines and Spanish governments on citizens of dual citizenship.







The government halted the release of prisoners under the GCTA Law following reports that some ineligible prisoners had been granted relief under its provisions.

President Rodrigo R. Duterte had given those released 15 days to voluntarily surrender to authorities. Benjamin Pulta / PNA – northboundasia.com